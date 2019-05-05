Ndoro drops fourth album

by Tonderai Ndemera

Gospel musician Tapiwa Ndoro, who has been in living Botswana for the past 11 years, is back in the country and will release his fourth album in Harare before the end of this month.

Ndoro “sneaked” into the country early this year and has been secretly working on his fourth project titled Makatendeka under the tutelage of veteran producer Lyton Ngolomi at his Lyton Studios.

“I am back in the country after 11 years working in Botswana. In January this year, I recorded my fourth album at Lyton Studios here in Harare. It’s an eight-track album titled Makatendeka,” Ndoro told Standard Style on Thursday.

The musician, who has worked with top gospel artistes such as Tawanda Mutyebere, Gugu Moyo, Donna Chibaya and Shadrek Usavi, features a number of local gospel artistes on the forthcoming project.

“On the new project, I worked with Kudzie Nyakudya, Joseph Tivafire, Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi and Bryan Ngolomi,” he said.

He said he was eager to make his mark on the local gospel music scene.

“Now that I am back home for good, I would love to work with any artiste who is willing to support and mentor me. My doors are always open,” he said.

“I thank the Almighty who guided and protected me all these years in a foreign land and I pray that He will continue with the good work He began in me.”

Ndoro is yet to disclose the date for the launch of the album.

“I am yet to finalise on the logistics before we come up with a date and venue. I promise my fans that it will be a great day of praise and worship,” he said.

“I want to thank my family, friends and fans for the support, especially my wife Lisa Nyasha Marembo for always supporting and standing by me through it all. I say to them keep on keeping on.”

Some of the songs on the album include Ndinotenda, Nguva and Amen.

Born and raised in Harare, Ndoro left for Botswana in 2008 in search of greener pastures although he had worked behind the scenes with a number of gospel artistes.

He has three albums under his belt, including Muyenzi, which he launched in Botswana in 2015. However, the album failed to do well on the market due to financial challenges.

The album Mweya Munyaradzi was his second and did well both locally and in Botswana. This was followed by his third project, an eight-track album titled Tiri Vana released in 2018, which featured gospel artistes from Botswana.