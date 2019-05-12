Local model eyes global catwalk

By Respect Tatenda Chofamba

In an era where everyone feels like they can be a model because they take great selfies, it is no easy task to stand out as a professional model. This has however, not been the case with Floret Chikomwe, affectionately known as Nana.

“I feel like my work speaks louder than the captions people use with their selfies,” Chikomwe told Standard Style.

“However, I must admit it is not easy at all being a model now, because with a single picture that goes viral the most random person can become the most preferred model and be booking jobs all over.”

Born the only child in Harare, Chikomwe grew up being best friends with her mother.

“My mother is the reason I am who I am today. She has been there for me from day one and she will always be my inspiration and role model,” she said.

“Growing up, I had a small body and my mother did the most to try and make me gain weight and be a chubby baby. She would always joke that the food would make me blossom just like my name.”

The efforts her mother put in trying to make her eat a lot of food nurtured a passion for food in Chikomwe.

“I enjoy cooking and I love food,” she said.

“And my signature dish is beef bourguignon served with rice and kebabs. On a regular day, you can catch me eating chicken salad, ribs and French fries.”

Having been in the modelling industry for over a decade, Chikomwe was the first Zimbabwean model to be scouted by Nokia Face of Africa production manager and modeI mentor Jan Malan and this opened endless doors for her in Asia.

“One of my proudest moments to date was walking in Xian for several international agencies and designers like Chiayi, Jessica, Lafuma and Wolf Totem Milan,” she said.

“I have also walked for Evelyn Lambert-USA, Freeman by Mickey-USA and I was the star of Street Photoshoot by Sarajevo’s VH1 The Shot photographer Dean Zulich in collaboration with Nguwo Inc by Haleema Mekani.”

However, all these international platforms were birthed locally where she had a short and fairly successful stretch in pageantry.

“Before I discovered that my passion was runway and commercial modelling, I did a few pageants,” she said.

“I was fortunate to earn a few titles like Miss Harare Junior, Miss 21st Mash West and Miss Heritage.

“After winning a few titles, I decided to concentrate on commercial modelling because it has a longer life span.”

She spoke of the reason why she decided to concentrate on runway and commercial modelling.

“I have been lucky and have booked some jobs with some of the country’s biggest agencies and companies. I have even walked for some remarkable and gifted local designers.”

Just like anyone who is invested in the beauty industry, Chikomwe has a daily skin routine.

“I religiously cleanse my skin, apply a face mask and oil before bed,” she said.

“I have dry skin so the oil keeps my skin moist and yet able to breathe as I sleep.

She said she was eyeing the global platform.

“I want to do more international projects and to use my name not only to help aspiring models, but to reach those in need through my charity foundation,” she said. “I want to do my best!”