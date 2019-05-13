FUZ donates to Cyclone Idai victims

By Style Reporter

The Footballers’ Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) has partnered the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) in responding to Cyclone Idai disaster, which recently left a trail of destruction in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of an assortment of food and non-food relief items worth $3 000 to the Red Cross on Friday, FUZ president and former Warriors midfielder Desmond Maringwa said disasters of that magnitude called for unity of purpose.

“Disasters are a natural phenomenon and as the football fraternity, we felt compelled to play a part by partnering the Red Cross in assisting the victims of Cyclone Idai,” Maringwa said.

The donation, which came in the form of a tonne of maize meal, sugar, flour, cooking oil, sanitary pads and snacks, will be handed over to the victims at a date to be advised and Maringwa thanked all who had supported their call for support.

“When we learnt of the tragedy, we had to rally our members to inform members of the public of our intention and call for support. We ran a social media campaign to raise awareness and from that we managed to receive support in financial and material terms from football players, members of the public as well as other partners in Namibia and Holland,” Maringwa said.

ZRCS secretary-general Maxwell Phiri, a football pundit and former Chapungu United chairman, thanked the footballers’ union for the gesture and highlighted the importance of unity in adversity.

“Emergencies and disasters are commonplace, but we are encouraged by this show of unity in assisting the affected,” Phiri said.

“As Red Cross, we are open to engagement and we are happy to receive this support from the footballers’ union. We will be taking this donation together with other support we are receiving to Chipinge and Chimanimani.”