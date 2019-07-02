Zimbabwe Crash Out Of AFCON 2019 after Loss to Congo

Zimbabwe had a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations 2019 with the team failing to win any match and crashing out of the tournament, if you want to get distracted a bit can access the online roulette and rng. After starting out with a narrow defeat against favourites Egypt, Zimbabwe appeared to have a great chance of getting into the knockout stages when they drew with Uganda in the second game. Both these matches were extremely tight for the Zimbabwe national team, who still believed about qualification. However, the recent exit from the competition was a disaster for manager Sunday Chidzambwa, who saw his team suffer a 4-0 shock loss against DR Congo on Sunday.

Interestingly, Zimbabwe were able to overcome DR Congo twice in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers. However, they were taught a football lesson by the opposition, who were able to put four goals past without any reply.

Zimbabwe let in six goals while they manage to come up with just one goal in reply during the group stages. After the game against Congo, Chidzambwa admitted that his team did not play well in any of the departments. The problems for Zimbabwe started before the match when the first-choice goalkeeper suffered an injury, but still it would not be an excuse for such a thrashing.

Britt Assombalonga and Jonathan Bolingi were able to get on the scoresheet either side of the double from Bakambu. The opener came from Bolingi, who capitalised on a mistake from goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze. This set the tone for the match as an opening goal came just four minutes into the game. At the other end, Zimbabwe were unable to create many chances. They were also unable to take some of the few opportunities that came the way. The best opportunity for Zimbabwe was through Nyasha Mushekwi, who failed to score past Matampi Ngumbi.

There are more questionable goalkeeping errors made by Chipezeze. The match against Zimbabwe was going to be very difficult for Congo especially with the psychological advantage being with Chidzambwa’s men. However, the early goal conceded by Zimbabwe coupled with the vast number of defensive mistakes led to an early exit from the tournament. As a result of the victory, the Leopards have been able to provide themselves with an opportunity to reach the last 16 as one of the four teams in the best of third-place contest.

Zimbabwe’s next match will be a game in the African Nations Championship against Mauritius. This game towards the end of July will be followed by a return match against Mauritius. Chidzambwa is already targeting a different approach from the team, whose last victory in 90 minutes came against Comoros at the start of June in the COSAFA Cup.

Now, all eyes are on the coach. Chidzambwa, though, does feel a lot of regret for the way in which the team suffered an exit, but he is not quitting the national team job anytime soon. Instead, the manager says that Zimbabwe’s next target will be to perform well in the upcoming World Cup qualification. Chidzambwa’s role at the national team remains under doubt following this early exit.