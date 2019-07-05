Sebastien Migne Hopeful of Using Uganda As Inspiration for Kenya

Sebastien Migne claims that the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 was a valuable piece of experience for the Kenyan national team. As a result, the coach expects the Harambee Stars to learn from this experience and perform well in the upcoming editions, the fans can also take advantage of the experience and use the 22bet for a better result. Kenya are still not out of the tournament and they can still progress to the last 16 depending on the results elsewhere. The 3-0 defeat against Senegal has put Kenya on the verge of elimination. All is not lost, however, as Kenya can still qualify depending on results elsewhere.

Uganda were in a similar position not too long ago, as they lost every game in the previous Africa Cup of Nations. Now, however, Uganda have been able to reach the knockout stages with some incredible strides in the team. The qualification for the next campaign begins in September, and Migne is already targeting an improvement.

Prior to the game against Senegal, Migne was quite confident about his team’s qualification hopes since the opposition were not at their best. Migne even challenged Senegal to come up with their best effort. A disappointing first-half display from Senegal seemed to make Migne’s assumptions correct, but the coach was not able to react quickly to a second-half substitution by the opposition. The entry of Idrissa Gueye brought about a significant change in Senegal’s midfield situation.

Migne tried to soften the blow of the exit from the AFCON by claiming that the loss to an opposition like Senegal should not be a disgrace, as they are one of the strongest teams in African football. Apart from qualifying regularly for the Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal also have the experience of playing in the World Cup tournaments.

Kenya started the campaign with a defeat to table leaders Algeria, but the rollercoaster victory over Tanzania changed the dynamic of the competition for Migne’s men. The late 3-2 victory over Amunike’s men put them within touching distance of the qualification places, but the disappointing loss against Senegal shows that the team still has a long way to go.

Kenya have picked up three points so far in the group stages. If results in the group E and F go their way, it is possible for Migne’s men to reach the knockout stages. Mauritania have to defeat Tunisia, who have picked up two points, or Mali should overcome Angola, who have two points, in group E. There is also the possibility of Ghana, who have two points, being beaten by Guinea Bissau, or Benin, who have two points, being beaten by Cameroon. There is a possibility that Kenya could go out of the tournament without kicking a ball, but it is still a decent outcome for a team that has been able to qualify for the cup of nations only once in this century.

Interestingly, Kenya have never progressed past the group stages of this tournament. If Migne’s team go out at this stage, they will be focusing more on the qualification campaign that starts with back-to-back games against Burundi in July and August.