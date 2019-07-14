Chapungu, Ngezi share spoils

BY TERRY MADYAUTA in zvishavane

Chapungu………………..(0)0

Ngezi Platinum…………(0)0

Chapungu and Ngezi Platinum settled for a share of the spoils following a lifeless nil-all draw in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter played at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

Chapungu dominated the game as they started with so much determination, carving out a number of promising moves which they failed to convert.

They had goalkeeper Talbert Shumba to thank after he brilliantly saved a poorly-taken penalty by Donald Teguru which had been conceded by centre back Muchingami Moenda.

However, the draw extended Chapungu’s barren spell, where they have now gone for seven games without a win despite a dream start to the season.

Ngezi, on the other hand, have their title hopes fading by each game as they marked their sixth game without a win.

Chapungu gaffer Rodwell Dhlakama said he was satisfied with the result.

“I am satisfied with the outcome considering that we lost our last game to Dynamos, but there is still need for us to improve,” he said.

“Fatigue and injuries are begginning to affect us, so at the end of the day we are forced to make changes to the squad.

“That has been the main challenge for us, but it’s part of football and I hope we can end this spell.”

His counterpart Erol Akbay expressed disgust at his forwards’ ineffecieny in front of goal.

“Even a simple chances, you see a striker missing the target. Its so disappointing,” Akbay said.

“Is it bad luck or that we are not good? I am looking for answers and clearly we have to respond and make sure that we get some goals and end this spell.

“Tactically, we are good, but right now scoring seems to be our biggest challenge and I hope this ends as soon as possible. We need a new striker who can give us what we want.”

Chapungu forward Patrick Kumbula had a number of chances in promising positions throughout, but he failed to convert.

At one point, he was neatly set up by Edmore Muzanenhamo at the edge of the box, but somehow he missed the target with Ngezi goalkeeper Nelson Chadya at his mercy.

While on their other hand, Tichaona Mabvura could have killed the game in the referee’s optional time following a quick exchange with Bruno Mtigo. However, Mabvura’s final effort was too weak to give Shumba trouble.

Chapungu: T Shumba, P Gumbo, H Mugoniwa, M Muchingami, B Mbavarira, E Muzanenhamo, I Nyoni (E Chitauro 77), G Muleya (N Hunga 77’), T Chitora, P Khumbula, B Muzondiwa (P Marufu 63’)

Ngezi Platinum: N Chadya, B Mtigo, Q Amini (T Mabvura 58’), P Moyo, F Mukarati (M Mlilo 80’) K Murera, W Makuva, B Mushunje, D Teguru, M Charamba (O Miniru 53’), M Mushonga.