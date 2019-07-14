DeMbare in lucky escape

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Struggling giants Dynamos will have assistant referee Thomas Kusosa to thank after he controversially denied Black Rhinos what looked like a clear penalty late in the game as the two teams shared spoils at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

First half substitute Jarrison Selemani had given Dynamos a 26th-minute lead bundling home debutant Evans Katema’s square ball before Moses Demera levelled the score five minutes later from the penalty spot.

The controversial incident occurred in the dying minutes of the evenly-balanced Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match when full-back Phillip Kaseke hacked down Edgar Chigiji in the box only for Kusosa to inexplicably flag for a free kick at the edge of the box.

But in the end, a draw was a fair result for a match which was a tale of two halves.

It was a match in which Dynamos paraded their mid-season signings Simba Nhivi and Katema with the latter impressing playing largely as a lone striker after early injury to captain Edward Sadomba

“I think the boys did the best they could, but quite frankly we are battling for results,” Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya said.

“I think we were a bit improved today compared to last week. We were affected by the injury to the captain Edward Sadomba, we had planned on those three —him and the new signings — and we quickly shifted to Plan B and fortunately it worked because that’s when we got the goal.

“I am quite happy with the performance of [Evans] Katema and [Simba] Nhivi. I think there was an improvement in the final third today, we were a bit threatening. That’s what you want as a coach and I hope that those we are bringing in will add some steel in the team and improve the performance of the team. In the end a point is acceptable but we should be better than this.”

Black Rhinos dominated the early exchanges and had the first decent chance through Demera, but the striker fluffed the opportunity.

Dynamos suffered a major setback when they were forced to make an injury-induced substitution after Sadomba was hit by the ball in the face by teamamate Nhivi halfway through the first half.

Sadomba’s replacement Selemani did not take time to settle as he thrust DeMbare into the lead moments later feeding off Katema.

Black Rhinos were soon on level terms as Jimmy Tigere was penalised for dangerous play after he caught Leeroy Murape on the head in the box in an attempt to hoof the ball away.

Demera sent Simbarashe Chinani the wrong way from the resultant spot kick.

Selemani was unlucky to see his effort cannon off the cross bar at the beginning of the second half as Dynamos went in search of a winner.

Murape went on to miss a good opportunity for Rhinos as the half wore on, but Rhinos felt hard done by the 80th minute incident.

“We could have won the game, but I don’t know what happened. There are things I cannot control as a coach, my job is to coach. But as a coach, I am just disappointed because we could have killed the game in the 80th minute,” Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa said.

Teams:

Black Rhinos: A Reyners, A Tandi, W Chakanyuka, B Homora, T Sibanda, G Saunyama, A Gahadzikwa (F Zekumbawire 84’), W Taderera, M Demera, L Murape ( A Mutudza 89’), E Chigiji

Dynamos: S Chinani, P Kaseke, J Tigere, M Mawadza, E Jalai, G Mukambi (S Mupamawonde 65’), A Maliselo, R Sackey (N Mangala 78’), E Sadomba (J Selemani 21’), S Nhivi, E Katema.