Mukaro turns focus to live shows

SHE has managed to remain consistent in writing songs since her debut album in 2014.

Gospel songbird Tafadzwa Mukaro is now focusing on doing more live shows as a strategy to strengthen her growing brand following the recent launch of her third album Vanotichengeta.

“I am also hoping to have as many platforms as possible to perform live, as I have taken time to develop my live performances to properly deliver the Word of God,” she said.

Mukaro’s album launch was the kind every upcoming musician would dream of and every seasoned musician would envy.

One of the pioneers of the genre, Baba Mechanic Manyeruke, who was accompanied by his wife, gave an energetic performance backed by Lyton Ngolomi.

Another gospel music icon, Pastor Charles Charamba, who was the guest of honour at the colourful event, went further and revealed that he was a fan of the host artiste.

Mukaro expressed her joy and said that comment alone, coming from a musician of the stature of Baba Charamba, was something that would continue to inspire her in her career path and which she would also forever cherish.

“God has enabled and has given me a gift to compose songs and sing, which I am now expressing. It was an achievement launching my album for the first time since embarking on this journey, I have learnt that God’s time is the best,” she added.

Methodist Church in Zimbabwe’s Echoes of Praise and Pastor Norest Matende, who were both backed by a live band that included veteran Ngolomi, had warmed up the stage for the hosts.

Ngolomi’s wife, Bethany, also gave a good account of herself particularly when she played the hit song Ndinzverei.

She also joined the hosts in singing songs from the new album.

However, it was Baba Manyeruke who wooed the crowd with an energetic performance that defied his age.

The eight-track album Vanotichengeta is Mukaro’s third after Mwari Anesu and Tomurumbidza.

Tracks on the album are Vanondichengeta, Makata, Tibatei, Ndashanda, The Holy Spirit, Kupisirira Kunezuva, Ndigonesei Mwari and Faithful God.

Mukaro’s husband and manager, Wisdom, told Standard Style that they worked with three producers on the album, a move he said gave the product a cutting edge.

A second-best slot on the StarFM Gospel Greats Final Top 50 for her song Mhinduro, off the album Mwari Anesu comprising six tracks recorded at Lyton Studio, was a great beginning for the gospel diva.

