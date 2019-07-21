Mai Chivaviro dares local female artistes

By Sandra Maricho

Gokwe-born Juliet Chabata Chivaviro says female musicians should up their game in the music industry if they want to establish their names.

Chivaviro, the wife of multi-award winning gospel musician Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro, would like to see more women competing with their male counterparts instead of complaining about not being given enough space.

Speaking in an interview with Standard Style, Chivaviro encouraged women to participate fully and get recognition the same way as male musicians.

“We don’t have to continue complaining about the uneven ground in the music industry, we have to fight for our space and be recognised,” Mai Chivaviro.

She said she started doing music in 1989 when she was a member of the school choir at Muwunga Primary School in Ascot, Gweru, and she was introduced to

professional music by her husband in 1999 after she became his backing vocalist.

Mai Chivaviro has one album titled Perseverance, which consists of six tracks, four of which are self-composed while two are hymns.

She has two singles Pindai Jesu and Topembera and she is expecting to release another single soon.

“I have plans to release at least one single each year and l would be bringing more encouraging words through music,” she said.

“We did a collaboration with Daisy Mtukudzi and Amai Manyeruke on the single track Pindai Jesu and it was a great experience working with my seniors who are

wives of music legends.”

Mai Chivaviro said as a person who wears many jackets of being a mother, wife, musician and church leader, she manages her time well so that everything is

covered at the right time.

“l usually do music during my spare time because it is like a hobby. l spend most of my time with my family and the church because that’s where l am needed

most,” she said.

She paid tribute to her husband for encouraging and supporting her music career .

“My husband features in some of my songs such as Wauya Wauya and Mucheki Mukuru. He has been pushing my music through production and marketing,” Mai Chivaviro

said.