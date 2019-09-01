Rush hushes DeMbare

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Dynamos …… (0)0

TelOne ………. (0)0

Former Warriors coach Rahman Gumbo appears to have breathed life into relegation-threatened TelOne FC after his side claimed a crucial point in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

After a 3-0 thumping away to ZPC Kariba last weekend, Gumbo guided the WiFi Boys to an emphatic 4-1 midweek victory over Yadah as he looks set to save the Gweru-based side from the dreaded chop.

Yesterday very few people gave TelOne, who have won only three matches all season, any chance of salvaging a point against DeMbare buoyed by a midweek victory over Herentals FC.

But TelOne looked nothing like a side mired deep in the murky waters of relegation in front of a vocal Rufaro crowd.

“Not too much to say, but just that I came here on a mission that is for the team to survive [relegation],” Gumbo said.

“We came here to grind out a result and I think we did that. I respect the Dynamos brand, but out there in the field we did not give them too much respect.

“We could have got a win that was very possible, which could have a bonus for us.”

Gumbo was upbeat about the chances of his side’s survival in the premier league this season.

“Our chances are very bright.

“I found a team with little confidence, but now you can see the way they are playing; they are oozing with confidence. They believe in themselves and I think we can survive,” he said.

Dynamos were a pale shadow of the team that has impressed in recent outings and barely threatened the visitors the entire 90 minutes.

In fact, it was Gumbo’s men who dominated the match and fashioned some good chances early through Gift Mvundura and David Mangesi.

The Harare giants had their first real attempt at goal when exciting teenager Nigel Katawa’s glancing header from an Archford Gutu cross was neatly dealt with by TelOne goalkeeper

Raphael Pitisi three minutes before half-time.

Veteran forward Jacob Muzokomba skied what looked like a good chance from inside the box soon after the hour-mark as TelOne dominated the early exchanges in the second half.

Substitute Fredrick Muza dragged his effort wide with just the keeper to beat after he breached the Dynamos defence following a swift counter attack moments later.

The hosts piled on the pressure later on in search of the winner, but they failed to create clear-cut chances with Katawa coming close twice.

The draw was Dynamos’ ninth of the season as they continue to struggle for consistency, but it was enough to move them into the top five behind Chicken Inn, CAPS United, FC Platinum and

ZPC Kariba.

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya was far from impressed by his team.

“I think we were just bad today.

“From the outset, we never saw anything,” Ndiraya said.

“Our team failed to come to the party and I don’t know what could have contributed to it. Maybe fatigue was affecting the boys and if you ask me, TelOne won the match today and we

lost.”

Teams:

Dynamos: S Chinani, E Jalai, T Muringai (S Mupamaonde 52’), G Murwira, M Mawadza T Chisi, G Murwira, A Gutu (E Mhungu 65’), N Katawa, E Katema, N Mangala, ( J Selemani 67’)

TelOne: R Pitisi, M Chigumira, J Jam, T Nyabinde, C Mutero, G Bvundura, E Zinyama, K Nadolo, D Mangesi (B Sibanda 46’), J Muzokomba (F Muza 89’), T Sibanda (F Muzanenhamo 52’).