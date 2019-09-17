Drama in Kariba

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

ZPC Kariba ……….. (0) 1

Dynamos………….. (0) 1

WHAT a match! Two penalties, one of them missed, two goals, one red card and a 16-minute stoppage due to crowd trouble were some of the thrills and spills as 10-man Dynamos snatched a point from ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Nyamhunga Stadium yesterday

The match had every ingredient of what epic duels are made of.

Evans Katema gave Dynamos the lead following a hotly disputed penalty four minutes into the second half after Kariba

goalkeeper Tendai Hove retaliated in an off-the-ball situation following a tussle with Nigel Katawa in the box.

But the spot kick could only be converted 23 minutes later as home fans threw missiles in the ground in protest at the

referee’s decision.

Former Dynamos captain Jimmy Tigere was shown a straight red card late in the game for a lunge on substitute Sam Makawa as ZPC Kariba piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser.

The equaliser eventually came for the hosts after former Dynamos son James Marufu rose the highest to nod home a Nigel Makumbe freekick to set up a nervy finish for the visitors, who were at a numeric disadvantage.

Warriors defender Ian Nekati could have won maximum points for ZPC Kariba after they were awarded a penalty 10 minutes

into stoppage time, but Simba Chinani made a clean save as the match ended in a draw.

The result saw Kauya Katuruturu go top of the log standings as well as maintain their unbeaten record at home so far this

season. However, ZPC have failed to beat DeMbare in the league since November 2014.

Dynamos also stretched their unbeaten run to 11 matches.

Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi gave his verdict on the controversial Dynamos penalty.

“It was a penalty. My goalkeeper stupidly hit the opponent and it was a clear penalty,” Tamirepi said.

“These guys like the last time never came to play football, but that’s Dynamos. However, we were the better side and from

the outset, we controlled the game very well but in the first half, we didn’t create many chances.

“One game at a time in regard to the way things are shaping up at the moment. We are moving in the right direction with

regard to what we discussed from the outset, but this title issue is not within our initial targets.”

The match itself started 10 minutes late with the referees said to have been looking for fuel. But tension was already

simmering in the stadium as half the hosts’ usual fans turned out to be Dynamos faithful.

And at kick-off, scores of people were still to make their way into the stadium while others watched from rooftops of

nearby houses and on trees dotted around the stadium.

Katema had the first real chance of the game as he was sent on an attack by Katawa, but his ferocious low shot whistled

past the post inside 15 minutes.

After that, it was ZPC Kariba’s turn as they were cheered on by a vocal home crowd.

Tsepo Ranthokoane attempted an overhead kick, which sailed over, while Tawanda Nyamandwe wasted a good opportunity eight

minutes before half-time.

Dynamos were quick off the block in the second half and were immediately awarded a spot kick by referee Washington Chari,

which led to a long stoppage and Katema gave the visitors the lead in the 68th minute.

Four minutes later Nyamandwe’s half volley from a swinging Makumbe cross crashed off the crossbar while Sylvester Appiah’s also hit the upright post from a corner.

The red card to Tigere two minutes before the end of regulation time tilted the match in favour of ZPC Kariba, but the

equaliser came four minutes into stoppage time with a Marufu header before Chinani ensured a share of the spoils denying Nekati from the spot kick.

“Interesting match. I think on our penalty the referee was spot- on because Hove retaliated and should have received a

red card according to my knowledge of the laws of the game. The red card I thought it was not justified and the yellow

card was the right call. That obviously gave ZPC an advantage,” said Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya (pictured).

“Credit to the boys, they fought for the point. They were not in the best physical condition, but they soldiered on. As

of their penalty, I thought it wasn’t, but the referee was close to the action. However, I think justice was done, credit

to Chinani for saving that penalty.”

Teams

ZPC Kariba: T. Hove, I. Nekati, M. Kunyarimwe, S. Appiah, J. Marufu, B. Juru, T. Ranthokoane (S. Makawa 83’), C. Muleya (T. Chiunye 83’), T. Nyamandwe, J. Gwara (T. Chamboko 69’) N. Makumbe.

Dynamos: S. Chinani, G. Mukambi, J. Tigere, M. Mawadza, T. Muringai, A. Maliselo, T. Chisi, G. Murwira, E. Jalai, N. Katawa, E. Katema.