Highfield Methodist Church goes through facelift

By Sindiso Dube

AHarare family from the high-density suburb of Highfield, the Chunga family, has facilitated building of the Lusaka Methodist Church in Zimbabwe’s kitchen, pantry, office and storeroom in a bid to elevate the church and society business that rely on the church’s premises as well as to honour the late church member Enedia Musasiwa Chunga.

The facilities were officially opened on September 8 at a ceremony which was attended by congregants and members of the community.

“These structures were built by the family [Chunga] in honour of the late Enedia Musasiwa Chunga, who served the Lord gloriously at the church. She had a heart-filled passion for serving God,” said Tsitsi Chunga, a family member.

“She was involved in various church activities and was a pure blessing to all in the society, as well as being active in the choir. She was also a women group leader and treasurer.

“The family was humbly honoured to fulfil her wish as the project was not completed due to lack of funds, but with the grace of God we were able to finish it.

“The Chunga family got the spiritual guidance of Reverend Laneton Shariwa and Reverend Badi Lombard and we thank Bishop Kudakwashe Paradza for officially opening the kitchen.”

The project was started 12 years ago, but could not be completed as the church faced financial constraints.

“Built 12 years after it was planned, the church failed to raise funds to construct the kitchen, office, pantry and storeroom,” Tsitsi said.

“So, the family decided to donate and build as we knew this was our late mother’s wish and also that of the church.”