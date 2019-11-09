Sterling set for game-changing Puma boot deal

by sport reporter

LONDON — Raheem Sterling is set to sign a “game-changing” deal with kit manufacturers Puma.

England star Sterling has taken over from David Beckham as the hottest property in football and his new lucrative boot deal is another sign of his popularity.

It is a huge coup by Puma to get the Manchester City forward who has become the biggest star in English football and has huge marketing potential.

Sterling has been with Nike but boot manufacturers have been ready to break the bank to get him when his deal expires next year.

He has become the most attractive player in the country and is a sign of his pulling power.

Sterling has been signed up as the new face of Gillette, is doing an advert for Pepsi and is doing a tie-up with H&M.

He has more than six million followers on Instagram and starred in an advert for video game FIFA 2020.

It is a blow for Nike who have also lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is set to join Adidas next summer.

Sterling has a voice on anti-racism campaigns and his advisers have also been working on a film about his life and rise to fame.

The ex-Liverpool star has won back-to-back titles with Manchester City and, incredibly, has already scored 18 goals for club and country this season.

—Mirror