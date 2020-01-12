Big comedy festival on the cards

By Lowen Mutambara

Zimbabweans should brace themselves for a weekend full of humour when a galaxy of foremost comics drawn from across the globe converge in Harare for the inaugural Sekerera Harare International Festival slated for August.

South Africa-based Zimbabwean arts promotion company Xtratime Entertainment is hosting the “laugh-‘til-you-drop” event, the first of its kind in the country, from August 7 to 9.

The festival will feature multi-award-winning Ugandan comedienne Anne Kansiime, South Africa-based Zimbabwean comic Baba Tencen of Kuripwa Kugara fame and South African comedians Barry Hilton, John Vlismas as well as Goliath and Goliath.

Award-winning comedian Long John, who recently won the Steve Harvey Stand Up Spotlight competition, US-based Zimbabwean comic Alfred Kainga and local comedians Farhan Esat, Q Dube, Tinaye, Carl Joshua Ncube, Gonyeti and Doc Vikela will be part of the three-day comedy fiesta.

“We will host Zimbabwean comics based in and outside the country at the Sekerera Harare International Festival,” said Xtratime Entertainment director Tongai Mbidzo.

“We also have comedians from the African continent and world at large participating at the festival. Negotiations with targeted comedians from all over the world have started and line-ups and the programme will be released in due course.”

This is not the first time Xtratime Entertainment have hosted comedy shows in the country. Four years ago the arts promotion company twice lured Kansiime with her partner in the art Cotilda Inapo.

Hilton, Vlismas, Goliath and Goliath, as well as Kainga have all had a chance of showcasing their prank prowess, courtesy of Xtratime Entertainment.

Mbidzo said Sekerera Harare International Festival would be an annual event, but pointed out that a series of comedy shows would be held in between.

“As a build-up to the festival, a series of comedy shows with Zimbabwean and international comedians will be hosted monthly, continuing what Xtratime Entertainment has been doing from previous years,” Mbidzo said.