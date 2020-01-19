Gospel diva Rumbie Zvirikuzhe in splashy wedding

gospel music sermon:with The Master

LAST weekend gospel diva Rumbie Zvirikuzhe tied the knot with Smart Nazombe at a splashy wedding held at an upmarket venue in Harare.

It was a wedding with a difference at the hilly venue.

Though exclusive, the wedding committee properly organised every critical area, including the provision of buses to ferry guests to and from the venue.

Popular gospel artistes Agartha Murudzwa-Ndembera, Roe Makawa, Pastor Olinda Marowa, Trymore Bande, Esther Kanengoni and Mawamba Bunjira graced the occasion in support of their colleague.

The musicians also had their moment to entertain the guests with a song dedicated to the newly-weds that left the guest in awe.

Zvirikuzhe’s childhood friend Marowa led the musicians in song.

Voice of Thunder producer Gibson Makumbe was also in attendance, as the man never disappoints musicians from his stable.

Makumbe, who is credited with the rise of Mambo Dhuterere, makes every effort to support his musicians at various ceremonies, including their launches.

Little wonder the musicians once reciprocated by throwing a surprise birthday party for him held at Mai Gahadzikwa’s residence in Chitungwiza.

Back to the wedding, lest I digress, the combination of popular radio personalities DJ Ola from Star FM and Kanyemba Bonzo from National FM, who were the masters of ceremony, charmed the guests.

Those who have watched the duo at popular Prophet Tapiwa Freddy’s events will testify that their act is so hot no wonder the Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder has kept faith in them.

