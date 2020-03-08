Mutambikwa in Mzansi show delight

BY KENNETH NYANGANI IN MUTARE

MUTARE-BASED gospel artiste Jairos Mutambikwa (pictured) says his performance in South Africa last weekend brought him into the limelight as he explores the regional market.

Mutambikwa was part of musicians who performed in Johannesburg last week on Saturday at the album launch of Zimbabwean and South African-based musician Cloudious Moyosvi.

Moyosvi, who leads the Spirit of Success band, successfully launched his album titled Mirira Nguva in Benoni, Johannesburg, supported by Zimbabwe-based acts, including Mutambikwa.

Guest artistes including the host put up polished performances. Other local musicians who travelled to South Africa for the show included gospel diva Dorcas Moyo, Tafara Wandirayi and Oliver Matsika.

Mutambikwa also used the opportunity to perform at the Apostolic Faith Mission church service in Randburg, Johannesburg, the following day.

In an interview with Standard Style on Thursday, Mutambikwa said he was excited over Moyosvi’s invitation.

He has lined up a number of regional shows and would start with a visit to Mozambique later this month.

“As a musician, l am happy as l am exposing myself to different musical environments,” he said.

“I was invited to perform by Claudius Moyosvi at his album launch and l was happy for that because by doing so, he was empowering his fellow Zimbabwean musicians.

“Moyosvi invited a number of Zimbabwean musicians to perform at his album launch and we did well.

“Moyosvi is a very supportive man. When l launched my album, he was also here in Zimbabwe to support me.

“By perfoming in South Africa, l managed to get enough exposure and l am looking forward to perform in Mozambique later this month where l will be supported by Hosiah Chipanga.”

Mutambikwa released his debut album titled Humambo in 2016 up to his latest single, UMC History, dedicated to the United Methodist Church.

A big fan of South African gospel legend Sipho Makhabane, Mutambikwa has under his belt two albums and a single titled Awesome God.

But it is the single UMC History that has brought fame to the United Methodist Church singer.

The Victory Melodies frontman praised his team for being loyal to him since the group’s formation in 2004 at the UMC Sakubva assembly in Mutare.

The group comprises of guitarists Benjamin Matarise, Tawanda Round and Joseph Makureya, while Joseph Sajero and Dutchie Namate are on drums. Tinashe Kufakunesu is the choreographer.

Mutambikwa had a stint as a drummer for Ndire Ndire Hilltop Vabvuwi and the group recorded two albums with him.

Besides music, he is a panelbeater and spraypainter.