Mapfumo ropes in Sniper Storm

By Style Reporter

Urban grooves pioneers Leonard Mapfumo and Sniper Storm (real name Donald Chirisa) have combined forces for the first time in the studio booth resulting in a single titled Mairosi, scheduled for release tomorrow.

Produced by Gabz Morgan, the song comes after almost two decades since the artistes have known each, but had never created a work of art together.

“We have known each for more than 18 years and before the lockdown we had just been talking about our work when we realised that we had not done a record together. So we both thought this would be a great time to do that,” said Mapfumo.

Explaining the process of coming up with the song, a mixture of calypso, dancehall, trap and a bit of local guitar influences, the Two Chete hit maker said it was very hard considering their distinct musical influences.

“The melody lyrics were not very hard to come up with, but the instrumentation was the hardest to put together because of our preferred genre. So we changed the beat three times until we settled for a mixture of calypso, dancehall, trap and the homegrown guitar that gave it a lot of character, he said.

The imaginative party song depicts an overspender whose impulsive nature at leisure spots leads him into wasting money on people who do not care about him.

Although places of merrymaking are currently closed owing to the countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus, Mapfumo believes the message behind the collaboration is timeless and can apply in the restrictive period.

“When we composed the song it was before the lockdown. When the lockdown came through we thought we would release it after the first two weeks, but the lockdown continued,” said the respected creative director.

“But, even during the lockdown we realised that anaMairosi (careless spenders) are still losing money through new types of entertainment such as twerkathons that are more frequent now on social media. So I hope that carries the song through.”