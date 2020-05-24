Point Black presents Pungwe Sessions Volume II

By Style Correspondent

Point Black Africa, a digital content and marketing company, has partnered with Goethe-Zentrum Harare/Zimbabwe German Society on a new collaborative project meant to promote local artistes and change the music landscape.

The project titled Pungwe Sessions Volume 2, features 13 songs from Zimbabwean artistes such as Simba Tagz, Nutty O, Garry Mapanzure, GZE, Asaph, Boss Pumacol, Chengeto Brown, Soko Matemai, King Kandoro, Michael Chiunda, Sylent Nqo, Thaiwanda and Shashl.

The project was produced by United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean producer Rymez who worked with every artiste, providing guidance that he has offered to the numerous chart-topping superstars he has worked with.

Pungwe Sessions Volume 2 is a follow-up to the 2014 offering that Rymez produced alongside Point Black MD, Phil Chard. The initial Pungwe Sessions was a revolutionary project for Zimbabwean hip-hop that produced hits such as Phil Chiyangwa by Rymez and Junior Brown. The song immediately shot to the top of the radio charts and held the number one spot on ZiFM charts for 10 weeks.

“When we made the first Pungwe Sessions, the goal was for me to give back to my country,” said Rymez.

“I was starting to find success in the United Kingdom, and I wanted to use that visibility to promote artistes back home.

“I think we were able to do that, but we also made some mistakes and this time around we wanted to use those lessons on this project.”

The producer, who is known for crafting chart-topping hits for Stefflon Don, Wiley, Tinie Tempah and Sean Paul, recorded the album during an eight-day writing and recording camp in Harare late last year.

“I see work on this project as a blessing straight from God,” said Boss Pumacol.

The camp was organised by Point Black with the assistance and support of Goethe-Zentrum Harare/Zimbabwe German Society. The recording process for the album was captured on video and will be shown in a documentary that will be released in tandem with the project.

“Zimbabwe has a wealth of talented artistes who could benefit from investment and education,” said Chard.

“The goals of this album and the writing sessions were to facilitate a greater level of collaboration among our artistes and to give them one-on-one sessions with a globally-acclaimed producer who would educate them on how to approach their craft as a brand.

“There is empirical evidence that shows how much contemporary arts can contribute to the country’s gross domestic product.

“Our goal with this project is to help create a platform that can educate and sustain artistes for years to come. Thankfully, Goethe-Zentrum Harare/Zimbabwe German Society understood the vision and partnered with us on this project to make it a reality.”

Chard said the album was set for release on June 5 while the first three singles have already been released and now trending on major streaming platforms.

Pungwe Sessions hopes to highlight Zimbabwean contemporary culture by keeping listeners up all night as they reach for the replay button.