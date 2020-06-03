How Man Utd could lineup with Saul & Sancho

Manchester United have made some good signings in the past couple of transfer windows under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Last summer the Red Devils brought in the British trio of Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Maguire instantly upgraded the centre of United’s defence, mainly alongside Victor Lindelof, though sometimes in a back three and sometimes alongside Eric Bailly. The England international is one of the top players in his position and has been very consistent once again this season.

Another upgrade in defence was Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s arrival from Crystal Palace. The right-back appeared to be an expensive buy prior to the start of the season but began proving himself game after game immediately. The 22-year-old is excellent in defence and improving in attack. It’s only a matter of time before he becomes a senior England international.

Daniel James has started more games than many were expecting heading into the season. The Wales international has offered great pace on the counter-attack, chipping in with three goals and six assists in 27 Premier League appearances (25 starts).

In January, Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes and brought Odion Ighalo in on loan. The former has proven to be a sensation, being the man of the match in many of his appearances already, whilst Ighalo has scored four goals in eight appearances in all competitions.

As for Manchester United finishing in the top four next season, sports betting tipster Vadim Mikelevich has no doubt this side would be successful in 2020-21:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

The Spaniard is one of the top goalkeepers in the world on his day but has fallen short in recent seasons. If David de Gea can get back to his best between now and the start of next season, then Manchester United will be in great shape at the back.

Defence: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw

As mentioned earlier, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been excellent for Manchester United. Luke Shaw has that potential too if he can remain healthy. One position that Ole Gunnar Solksjaer should be looking to upgrade in the summer is a partner for Harry Maguire. Victor Lindelof hasn’t reached the heights that were expected following his big money move from Benfica whilst Eric Bailly has never been fit.

Midfield: Nemanja Matic, Saul, Bruno Fernandes

Saul has been one of the names strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks and should the Spaniard leave Atletico Madrid for Old Trafford this summer, it would be an excellent acquisition. The central midfielder wins the ball back for his side, is good at retaining possession and excellent in the build-up. He could pass the ball onto Bruno Fernandes to do wonders with for example.

Attack: Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Jadon Sancho has been linked to United for a while now and a departure from Borussia Dortmund could be on the cards for the 20-year-old this summer. The German club are so far behind Bayern Munich he may decide to explore pastures new. Imagine him on the right, Anthony Martial on the left and Marcus Rashford in the middle as United’s front three? They also have Daniel James and