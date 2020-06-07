I am still in the game: Mukwamba

By STYLE REPORTER

At 73, musician Patrick Mukwamba still believes he has what it takes to release another gem of a song similar to the classical hit, Jonasi (Wapenga nayo Bonus).

Over the years, the Rusape-based crooner’s efforts to revive his musical career have come to nought due to a number of factors, chief being lack of a supporting group.

His popularity was backed by an equally-talented outfit, Four Brothers, which helped him release hits such as Wapenga nayo Bonus and the album Tonosangana Ikoko, which remains an all-time classic project.

He has been struggling since parting ways with the Four Brothers and his fall was aggravated by his sudden relocation to Rusape.

Last week, Mukwamba was one of the beneficiaries of hip-hop crooner King 98’s benevolence after the youthful rapper bought him groceries worth $10 000.

“I did not know much about this young man until last week when he called and said that he was coming to assist me,” the veteran singer said.

“He has helped me with food that can last up to December.”

Mukwamba said he was down, but not out.

“I am still in the game and last year I was performing regularly at the City Sports Bar in Harare churning out all those old tracks. People enjoyed Wakakunda Miyedzo and all other songs,” he said.

Mukwamba said he was looking forward to releasing a single in the next few months.

“I am working on new single, which I believe will bring me back in the game. It’s a danceable track that evokes those memories of yester-year,” he said.

“People should not count me out. I have so much to offer musically. It’s not me alone who is struggling. There are many of us.”

The veteran musician said he is out of employment and makes a living through selling CDs of his yester-year music.

“I sell CDs and I am still a celebrity as many people passing through Rusape jostle for selfies with me. Some give me money, but its not that rosy,” he said.

His other hits include Emeriah, Ndoenda Kubhawa, Baba Ndadzoka, Uri Tsotsi and Vakomana Vemazuvano, among others.

King 98 said Mukwamba was one of the yester-year musicians who was struggling, hence his decision to assist him.