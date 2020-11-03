3 Reasons to Rent a Short-Term Serviced Apartment

Whether you’re travelling for business or pleasure, selecting the right accommodation is essential. As well as being in a convenient location, you’ll want to ensure that you have access to all the amenities you need, in addition to being comfortable.

While many people automatically search for a hotel or guesthouse, there are other, even better, options available. By choosing to rent a serviced apartment on a short-term basis, you can enjoy luxury accommodation in your destination. To help you find the best place to stay on your next trip, take a look at these three reasons why serviced apartments are ideal for short-term stays:

1. Increased Flexibility

No matter where you’re travelling to, you’ll want to be able to enjoy yourself when you get there. Choosing to stay in serviced accommodation, like Dream Apartments, gives you access to the flexibility you need. Perfect for families, the extra space available in an apartment ensures everyone can enjoy a break. You can even choose pet-friendly apartments, for example, if you want to take a dog or cat on your vacation.

What’s more – you can choose to stay virtually as long you like in a serviced apartment. Whether you’re going to be in a new city for just one night or you need somewhere to stay for a few weeks, serviced apartments provide flexible accommodation solutions to suit everyone.

2. Enhanced Security

When you’re travelling to a new location, you might be more aware of your surroundings and security than you would be at home. As well as ensuring your personal safety, you’ll want to feel comfortable leaving your possessions unattended when you’re out and about.

Many serviced apartments offer enhanced security, including secure car parks and bicycle storage. Additionally, some apartments are equipped with safes, while communal areas are typically covered by CCTV. You’ll also find that many serviced apartments offer a 24-hour concierge service, so there is always someone on hand to provide any assistance that you might need.

3. Extensive Amenities

Today’s travellers want more than just somewhere to rest their head for the night, and rightly so. When you rent a serviced apartment, you can enjoy luxurious surroundings from the get-go. As well as being situated in highly coveted areas, serviced apartment buildings are chock full of amenities and features.

From on-site gyms available to all residents, to round-the-clock concierge services, you can access an extensive range of amenities when you stay in an exclusive serviced apartment complex. With fully integrated kitchens and appliances, you can enjoy a ‘home away from home’, while high speed internet access ensures you can work, surf or stream to your heart’s content.

Choosing the Right Accommodation

Your accommodation is critical to the success of any trip, so be sure to choose carefully. By looking at online reviews and recommendations, you can get the inside track on the best places to stay in any city, town or rural location in the world. With serviced apartments fast-becoming recognised as the top option, it’s easy to find top-quality accommodation in any location.