Warriors snub disappoints Knox

BY FORTUNE MBELE

GOLDEN Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa striker is disappointed after he was excluded from Warriors squad for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria in spite of the fact that he finished the third top scorer in the South African Premiership.

The Warriors take on the African champions in Group H of the qualifiers on Thursday in Algeria before hosting them at the National Sports Stadium four days later.

Mutizwa had a brilliant 2019/2020 season in which he was in contention for the Golden Boot award, finishing on 13 goals, three behind joint winners Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango and Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park.

While registering his disappointment, Mutizwa said he is not bitter and feels the squad is balanced.

“Look, I am sad (at the exclusion), but I think it’s a well-balanced squad. I just have to work hard to be called up next time. I am disappointed, but I’m not bitter at all because I know that my chance will come,” Mutizwa said.

Mutizwa spells out some of the reasons he thinks might have led to him not being considered.

“I think my exclusion has to do with the fact that I have not been playing. During the transfer window I was not active, there was a deal that was being worked out, but unfortunately time was not on my side. The deal is not done yet; there are offers, but I cannot disclose anything for now,” he said.

He last played competitive football in the last game Golden Arrows lost 1-0 to Chippa United in a league match on September 5.

The first game he played after that was on Wednesday in Arrows’ third league game of the 2020/2021 DStv Premier League which ended in a 1-1 draw against Baroka.

Mutizwa rallied the Warriors to overcome the Desert Foxes.

“We will obviously be rallying behind our Warriors when they take on Algeria and they must win knowing that the whole of Zimbabwe will be supporting them,” Mutizwa said.