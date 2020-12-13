Choristers desperate for Covid-19 regulations let-up

The Federation for Choral Music of Zimbabwe (FCMZ) is appealing to the government to further ease Covid-19 lockdown regulations and allow them to resume rehearsals and performances that have been on hold in accordance with the health protocols.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

Ever since the government announced a Covid-19-induced lockdown on March 30 this year, the choral music community has been non-functional because of guidelines limiting the number of people that can meet among other challenges.

Speaking to the Style, FCMZ public relations and communications manager Pedzisayi Chiramba said choral ensembles across the country’s 11 districts had suffered creatively and financially in the past eight months and intervention had become urgent.

“Choral music is about numbers because an average choir needs about 40 people to come together for training, rehearsals and performances among other things.

Competitions are also done at venues, which attract large crowds and all that has not been possible with lockdown regulations in place,” said Chiramba.

“Singing involves opening the mouth and standing next to each other for voice projection. This (also) does not align with masks and social distancing.”

Over the past months, musicians attest to have endured a tough time sustaining their livelihoods as a result of the pandemic that has left the entire planet reeling from its effects.

Despite government mooting more lockdown measures owing to a second wave of the virus, Chiramba said it had become imperative to explore ways towards reopening the choral space to ensure sustainability for now and the future.

“The choir fabric has also been threatened because our members could not meet and most of them could not afford online activities such as zoom meetings as well,” he said.

“There are a lot of youngsters, who depend on choirs as a platform to build a musical career and gain vital exposure. “Most artistes in the land learnt their music basics in choral music before embarking on solo careers.”

Chiramba revealed that they have been trying to reach on online platforms with their latest effort being a quiz competition in conjunction with Tendo Electronics — an energy products company — in order to “keep engaged with our membership”.