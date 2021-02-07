Gospel songstress survives Covid-19

By Kennedy Nyavaya

Award-winning gospel musician Jennie Maneni-Mayer is on the mend after weeks of fighting the coronavirus, in an ordeal that has inspired her to pen a song of hope as the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a time when the virus has claimed over two million lives globally and over a thousand in Zimbabwe alone, the Testimony singer is set to add a voice in encouraging global citizens to stay resolute.

In a phone interview with the Standard Style, Maneni-Mayer said she feels compelled to encourage the world to see beyond the current tragic reality.

“This year I will be releasing a thematic song of hope to believers during these trying times. I am penning a Covid-19 song to inspire people to stay positive about the situation and know that this trouble will soon pass,” she said.

“Covid-19 is real, it is a really challenging experience. As a survivor, all I can say is that no one is safe unless we stay in faith and adhere to the WHO (World Health Organisation) guidelines like mask up, sanitise, wash your hands with soap, temperature checks and stay at home, among other regulations.”

Apart from the health scare, the married mother of one has started the year on a high note after winning the Best Afro-pop Song gong at the recently held Zimbabwe Community News awards.

“The recognition is a sign of how my music is touching communities. That track (titled Blessed) which earned me this award is really a testimony of my Christian journey as well as my growing musical ministry,” she said,

Maneni-Mayer said she is banking on the ubiquitous nature of modern music, owing to the internet, to maintain her influence locally and abroad after moving to set base in the United Kingdom.

“With the advent of globalisation and technological advancements, an artiste has unlimited opportunities in the virtual world. So moving to the UK will not disturb my music career because I’m going to explore all virtual platforms as I distribute my music to a wider audience,” she said.

“I’m also targeting the global markets. If one listens to my last two single tracks My Testimony and Blessed you will discover that the music appeals to different people, it can be played by radio stations in any country and the music transcends the local market. Both tracks are also on online stores.”

In the year 2021, the songbird promised more music as she will be collaborating with other musicians for the first time.

“I am making moves in my career that will definitely allow me to grow and reach my potential as a minister and as a professional gospel musician,” said Maneni-Mayer.