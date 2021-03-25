Basketball betting tips for beginners

People who bet on sports are usually interested in football, which probably doesn’t come as a surprise because this is the most played sport in the world. However, there are many other things that you can bet on, one of which is basketball.

This is considered one of the most popular sports in the U.S. and in many other countries around the world. Basketball is a fast-paced sport where two teams go up against each other. Besides being interesting to watch, basketball can also be a profitable betting option, as long as you know how to take advantage of it.

Unfortunately, some punters have never tried betting on this sport before. That is why we decided to point out some of the most important things you have to know before you start betting.

Focus on NBA

Similar to any other popular sports, you can wager on multiple basketball leagues. However, if you want to have the most betting makers and lucrative odds, you should focus on NBA. Once you notice there is a Bet365 basketball section, you will see that this bookie covers every match from the most popular basketball league in the world.

The NBA is home to some of the most legendary players that ever step foot in this game. Some of them are still actively playing, which means that their teams are often the go-to option for many punters.

Try to bet on markets that are not that difficult to predict

Basketball is one of the many sports that allows bettors to choose from multiple markets. Depending on which bookie you go to, you may have access to hundreds of options. Although some of them might seem a lot more attractive than others, you should stick to those that are considered to be “easier” to predict.

This is where we have to point out that there is no such thing as “easy markets”. Gambling is always risky, no matter which option you go for, but some of the alternatives, such as predicting the final winner, might be more suitable than choosing the exact points that one of the teams will score.

Do not bet on any team before you check its previous results

This tip is valid for any sport, especially basketball, because things can change really fast. It doesn’t matter whether you are a fan of the LA Lakers or Miami Heat, once you decide you want to bet on them, you have to check how well they performed in their last matches.

If the team that you wanted to bet on does not have good results, try to learn the reason for its poor performance.

Final Thoughts

Similar to any other sport that’s popular among bettors, you can find different kinds of betting tips. If you are not sure which team and market to choose, feel free to look for tips that are written by professionals. Regardless if you have previous experience with this sport, you will learn a thing or two.