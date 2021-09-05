Musona defends Saudi Arabia move

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona has defended his recent move from Belgium to Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Tai FC arguing that the level of competition is high.

Musona joined newly promoted side Al-Tai FC to end his inauspicious stay at Belgian giants Anderlecht for a reported €300 000 fee in July sparking speculation that it was only for the money in preparation for retirement.

But the 31-year-old Zimbabwe football talisman reckons the standard of football in Saudi Arabia is very high and he looks to play in the league for a good number of years.

“I have settled very well here. I like the country, I like the team and I like the place, but it is always challenging when you move from a place that you are used to to a new environment,” Musona told The Sports Hub.

However, the start to life in the Saudi Arabia league has not been rosy for Musona and his side Al-Tai FC, who have lost the first three matches in the competition.

The team currently anchors the log standings in the 16-team league having only managed one goal from the penalty spot which was converted by Musona in the last game before the international break.

Al-Tai FC will be fighting for survival in the league on their return since they got relegated in 2008 and also hope that the international break will change the team’s fortunes.

“I think the football here is good, it has improved over the years. I am looking forward to the season and also contributing in helping my team to win matches as well as staying in the top flight league. I also look forward to playing many more years (in Saudi Arabia Pro League) because it’s a strong league. There is nothing to look down upon,” Musona said.

“I think it is one of the strongest leagues now in Asia because at the moment a team from this league (Al-Hilal FC) has won the Asian champions’ league a record three times.

“This is evidence of how good the football in this country is and also considering they play teams from countries like Japan and Korea, basically everywhere in Asia. They managed to be champions in 2019 and that says a lot about the quality of football in this country,” he added.

The Zimbabwe skipper spent five and a half years in Belgium after joining KV Oostende from Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim where he had a successful stint which earned him a big money move to Anderlecht in July 2018.

He only featured 10 times for Anderlecht, spending much of his time on loan to KSC Lokeren and KAS Eupen.

Musona is currently with the national team and was part of the Warriors side which was held to a goalless draw at home by neighbours South Africa in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The Warriors skipper will be hoping for a better show when they play Ethiopia away on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe are in Group G alongside Ghana, South Africa and Ethiopia.