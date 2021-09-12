Zimpraise Legacy Network explained

By Style Reporter

At the beginning of the month, Zimpraise founder and chief executive officer Joseph Madziyire revealed that the renowned musical group was taking a new direction with immediate effect.

Through the group’s social media platforms, Madziyire revealed a raft of changes with the main one being that the choir will this year be dropping its last album while a new crop of acts is set to take over.

“Over the decade, Zimpraise has grown to become one of the leading gospel brands to emerge out of Zimbabwe and Africa,” said Madziyire in his statement.

“The main drive has always been to evangelize, drive and deliver the gospel to every household in Zimbabwe, Africa and the world.

“After 15 years of releasing excellent and world class productions, Zimpraise is rebranding to The Zimpraise Legacy Network.”

Under the new set up, the Zimpraise platforms will start showcasing projects by different players in the Christian world as has been seen over the past week.

“Our efforts will be directed to four main areas namely, The Zimpraise Legacy TV, Zimpraise Academy, Zimpraise Music and AfriPraise,” said Madziyire, adding that the children’s project, Zimpraise Kidz will remain.

The new look Zimpraise will also create a platform for individual musicians, groups and artists to partner with them in releasing, distributing and marketing music.

“This will also be a platform that will distribute the music that is produced through the Zimpraise academy (and) Zimpraise Music will also offer endorsements to musicians, artists and groups who wish to be affiliated with our networks.”

On the academy, he said: “The Zimpraise academy will give 100 full scholarships through the corporate partners and friends of the Zimpraise Legacy Network and it will be affiliated to a USA university.

“More details on this will soon be released but people will be asked to apply and classes will commence in February 2022.

“There is a certain calibre of people we are looking for. When one applies, they will be interviewed and auditioned. If they meet the criteria they will be admitted into the academy.”

Since 2006, Zimpraise boasts of over 18 productions, which include 13 seasons, one Women of Praise project and four Hymns Night albums.

Besides a new direction, the Zimpraise board also has a new man at the helm, Brian Munyuni who expressed joy with the institution’s new direction.

“I’m excited about what’s coming ahead, raising the banner of Christ in all our communities,” Munyuni said.

“Our vision is to champion the gospel of Jesus Christ through music and arts and reach millions of people in all the continents around the globe.”