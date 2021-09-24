Mazibuko promotes gender equality through pageantry

BY SINDISO DUBE

VETERAN modelling instructor Sipho Mazibuko says combining Mr Rural Zimbabwe with the relaunched Miss Rural Zimbabwe is meant to promote gender equality.

Miss Rural Zimbabwe had taken a sabbatical 14 years ago and was relaunched on Thursday night at a colourful ceremony in Bulawayo’s Waterford suburb.

Mazibuko said she is a drama queen and was going to bring good drama to the Miss and Mr Rural Zimbabwe beauty pageantry.

“I am back where I belong, I am a modelling guru who has been doing this for more than two decades and I am here to bring back the vibe,” she said.

As we relaunch the Miss and Mr Rural Zimbabwe, all I can say is we will bring drama to the ramp, good drama. I have been touted as a drama queen and this time around I am here to showcase drama.”

Mazibuko said she will host the world-class and glamorous pageant that will wow everyone and change how pageants are done in Zimbabwe.

“I have been on the sidelines for years and used the break to rethink and reimagine the ramp. We are back on top, where we belong,” she said.

The rebranded Mr and Miss Rural Zimbabwe finals will start with provincial searches across the country.

“The pageant is aimed at uplifting, and preserving Zimbabwe’s culture and tradition, and also celebrating the nation’s diverse customs through clothing, dance, language and music,” she said.

“The pageant also seeks to promote rural tourism and brand Zimbabwe as a safe tourist destination.”

She said the pageant’s ramp will be designed in an African setup, inspired by true African essence, hairstyles will be natural depicting the African beauty and local designers will have the opportunity to dress the models.

