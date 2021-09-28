Mzondiwa eyes Miss Heritage Global crown

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

REIGNING Miss Heritage Zimbabwe Eva Mzondiwa is optimistic of walking away with the Miss Heritage Global crown at the pageant scheduled for October 9 in Abuja, Nigeria.

Mzondiwa told NewsDay Life & Style that she has been working tirelessly since March in preparation for the pageant.

“This would be the second time to represent Zimbabwe abroad, having participated at Miss Africa in Lagos, Nigeria, and managed to make it to the top 30. I am very optimistic that this time I will make my nation proud,” she said.

“I am confident that I will bring the crown home because I have been working hard.

“I believe that my experience on the stage will help me bag the gong. I am working with one of the best fashion designers Jasper Mandizera from Ivhu Tribe,” she said.

“I am happy that my visa, flight tickets and wardrobe are in order. On September 25, I will get the national costume and dinner dress. I have a very supportive family that keeps me pushing.”

As part of her preparations, Mzondiwa participated in the #EndMalaria campaign during the global campaign launched in 2018.

“I am focusing on spreading awareness of malaria especially to young people and pregnant women as they are affected more by the disease,” she said.

“I believe spreading messages about how to prevent the disease, and its effects could prove very effective in getting to zero malaria infections. I also plan to visit schools.”

Mzondiwa said she recently organised a clean-up campaign in mosquito-breeding areas of Chitungwiza.

Chitungwiza was in 2008 cited as a malaria hotspot. This was due to sewage pipe bursts which left stagnant sewage that led to high breeding of the female anopheles mosquito.

“As I grew up in Chitungwiza, I witnessed many cases of malaria, family members and friends being affected.

“This gave me a huge drive to be part of the #EndMalaria campaign as we are heading towards the high-risk period,” she said.

